Siouxlanders begin to plan their next vacations

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –As governors across the country begin lifting restrictions in their states, some siouxlanders are starting to make travel plans.

Todd Moss is the owner of Extra Touch Tours and said they had around six or seven trips planned for the year. They had the first trip to the Panama Canal, but the remaining trips have been canceled.

“We actually have quite of few people booked for trips next year and we are optimistic by next year we will be able to travel we do see a few new books but we’re not trying hard to sell people on travel right now I think it’s let’s wait till it’s safe and then we will go,” said Moss.

Kristi Huss owns Travel Savvy, in Sioux Center and said destination weddings were moved back.

“I’ve moved some of the destination weddings that I had booked in April and May into June and booking them further out and even new destination weddings you know people are slowly wanting to celebrate people want something on the calendar to look forward to,” said Huss.

Tyler Brock, the deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said traveling isn’t as risky as it once was.

“Your chances of being exposed at home probably aren’t that much different than being exposed when you go away that was different a few months ago when there was definatly a risk in going somewhere else but now that we have had more than our fair share right here in siouxland, for the most part, I don’t see any higher risk when going somewhere else,” said Brock.

If you’re going to travel, Brock recommends wearing a face mask and washing your hands, frequently.