Siouxlanders battle sub-zero temperature for new year fitness goals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The new year has many people all over Siouxland battling the bone-chilling weather in order to get to their desired fitness goals.

Jerry Luna, for example, is a member of Four Seasons Gym in Sioux City, and he is determined to start the New Year with a fresh start.

"I just wanted to start off the year right and stay active," said Luna.

The only challenge he faced was the negative two-degree temperature that met him each time he walked inside and outside of the gym.

Despite the cold weather, Siouxlanders like Krista Zortman, also a member of Four Seasons, did not let weather conditions stop them from working towards their fitness goals.

"Even when it's cold out, it's still part of my daily routine to exercise. I try to get here about five to six times a week. If I can't come here, I would still try to do like a home workout," said Zortman.

When Krista Zortman does decide to venture out in the cold to the Four Season's Gym, she says she takes some extra time to shake off the cold before starting her workout.

"I would recommend doing a proper warm up maybe walk five minutes on the treadmill or any type of cardio equipment before you get into an extreme workout like doing sprints or whatever you're doing that day," said Zortman.

It takes a little extra time to prepare in the January cold, but a little determination is all it takes to stick to get your work out resolutions.