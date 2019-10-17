Siouxlanders attend vigil to support for MercyOne nurses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A crowd of supporters made sure Siouxland nurses had a chance to make their voices heard Wednesday night.

Theresa Vondrak, a nurse at MercyOne Medical Center, explained why this event was important for unionized nurses.

“We are the core. The nurses are the core, nucleus and the summit of that hospital. I love working there but I want a voice,” said Vondrak.

From first responders to politicians, dozens of people came out to help show their support for what MercyOne nurses are fighting for.

Iowa Senator Jackie smith attended the vigil and gave a short speech about the the importance of community presence and fair pay.

“It is great that so many people have come together today. We need this. We need to know that we care about each other and we have each others backs when it comes to our working conditions,” said Smith.

The unionized nurses shared more of their goals for their contract with MercyOne hospital by asking for better pay, benefits and lower patient-to-nurse ratios.

“We work every single day tirelessly for our patients. We love all of them and so we are so grateful and thankful that they came out to support us,” said Vondrak.

The vigil walking that message through downtown Sioux City, stopping just outside MercyOne hospital.

KCAU 9 reached out to MercyOne about the public vigil and they replied with a statement saying “We look forward to finalizing what we believe to be a fair and equitable agreement, as well as continuing to provide top quality, compassionate care to our patients, families and communities. Out of respect for this process and our nursing colleagues, we have no additional comment at this time”.