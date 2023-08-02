SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, an event that gives residents of Sioux City, and many other communities around the nation, the chance to connect with police officers and other community members.

National Night Out was celebrated at eight different locations here in Sioux City, and many more nationwide.

Sioux City police and fire departments were out spending time with the community to help promote neighborhood involvement and build relationships.

The festivities began at 6 p.m. and went until 8 p.m. last night.

“I love to give somebody the down-to-earth on our officers and fire department,” Westside Coalition Leader Tiffany Leckband said. “They sit here and they play basketball and you hear all that feedback and positive reinforcement.”

“We really enjoy coming out here every year and getting to interact with all the community members,” Sioux City Poice Officer Jamie Maltas said. “Just show them that we’re not scary and that they can enjoy and come talk to us and we’ll be there for them.”

Leckband told KCAU 9 that there was between 100 and 200 people that came out to the national Night Out at Cook Park.