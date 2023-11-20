SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Thanksgiving almost here, some people are getting prepared for holiday shopping with the help of Tyson Events Center.

Over the weekend, more than 100 vendors were set up, presenting holiday gifts and decorating ideas for attendees to look at and purchase.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the vendors who had been coming to the crafts fair for the past nine years about the differences she has seen and seeing all the vendors there.

“It’s a lot bigger facility so a lot more vendors can be added to the event as well, The LIghted Wick owner Andrea Roundtree said. “There’s a lot to offer. There’s a lot to see and it’s amazing. It’s so incredible, the crafts that people make here. And it’s like a family reunion seeing the other vendors. You know year after year that you haven’t seen some of them, it’s really, really nice to see them and it’s big hugs every time we run into each other.”

Officials from the Tyson Events Center said that they want to continue growing and expanding the crafts fair in the future.