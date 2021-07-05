Siouxlanders are trying to beat the heat before returning to work

(KCAU) – As extreme heat rounds out the Fourth of July weekend, Siouxlanders are trying to beat the heat before heading back to work the next day.

From kids making sand castles and friends in floaties to dogs playing catch, beach goers were trying to stay cool at Wall Lake.

“The temperatures are really hot and we brought our dogs out here to keep them cool in the lake and what a better way to stay cool than come out and swim,” said beachgoer Luke Altstiel.

“I like to tan, swim,” said beachgoers Emily Leonard and Ashlyn Kline.

“It’s just a great place for the kids to play. We get to cool off in the water, hang out with friends, family,” said beachgoer Robert Butler.

“It’s a great way to just be active and have a great time when it’s hot out,” said beachgoer Jennifer Brandt.

And there’s one common tip everyone has for staying safe in the sun.

“Sunscreen,” said Leonard and Kline.

“Sunscreen. Lots of sunscreen,” said beachgoer Kaye Leiferman.

“Use plenty of sunscreen,” said beachgoer Brooke Butler.

“And reapply every couple of hours,” said Robert Butler.

It’s also important to stay hydrated while out in the heat.

“It’s really hot so make sure you have water or other liquids with you. Being hydrated is the most important thing, I would say,” said Alstiel.

Capping off the Fourth of July weekend with a day at the lake.

“We had a lot of fun so far this weekend, hoping to have more fun today and back to the grind tomorrow,” said Robert Butler.