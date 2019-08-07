Siouxlander uses his disability to educate the next generation

Becoming a published author is difficult enough but the Wayne native made this major accomplishment all while struggling with muscular dystrophy.

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland man is about to release his first-ever book, his way of helping the next generation gain a little understanding of people in wheelchairs.

Zach Jorgensen is just 22-years-old, and in five days will have a published children’s book. Becoming a published author is difficult enough but the Wayne native made this major accomplishment all while struggling with muscular dystrophy.

“It’s a muscle-wasting disease, so my muscles gradually become weaker over time. So at one point, I was able to walk, but my muscles gradually got weaker, and it has me in a wheelchair now,” said Zach.

Zach Jorgensen has never let physical limitations stop him.

“He’s an entrepreneur. He’s a go-getter. He doesn’t take no for an answer. He is just very motivated and very determined,” said Shelly Jorgenson, Zach’s mom.

“He has done way more than I have ever done. He has more ambition and drive to do things, and it really amazes me,” said Lauren Gilliland, Zach’s cousin, and caretaker.

Zach said when he began to use a wheelchair, he noticed people started responding differently to him.

“When I am out in public little children are always staring at my wheelchair it seems like they are terrified,” said Zach.

“Even relatives of ours, people that know him, they are just intimidated by the whole wheelchair aspect. So, it’s something we have dealt with as a family,” said Shelly.

Zach decided to use his degree in graphic design to help educate young kids.

“The book is titled ‘Wheelchairs Aren’t Scary’. It’s a children’s book and the intended purpose of it is to teach children that wheelchairs aren’t so scary after all,” said Zach.

“Making a difference in kids in Wayne and now who knows how far he will reach now,” said Gilliland.

The book is aimed towards little kids and helps them understand how wheelchairs actually help a lot of people.

If you would like to buy his book Click here for Zach’s website.