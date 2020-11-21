Siouxlander steps up to help fill in the gap for convalescent plasma

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Craig Bolles has been donating blood since the early 90’s.

“I can’t be a first responder to help people, but this is what I can do,” said Bolles.

Bolles typically donates whole blood, red blood cells, and platelets. But since October, he made the transition to donating convalescent plasma.

“Recently, I tested positive for the antibodies, so they asked me if I would donate the convalescent plasma and I said sure, it’s really not anything different for me to do, it’s just what they do,” said Bolles.

Hospitals around the U.S. and in Siouxland are in need of convalescent plasma as their supply dwindles while the number of COVID-19 patients is rising.

“So, people donating is beneficial we want the therapy there when we need it and if we don’t have people are willing to donate their plasma then we don’t have this option,” said Dr. Larry Volz

Chief Medical Officer at Mercyone Siouxland.

Convalescent plasma is blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. There are antibodies in that plasma that can be beneficial to patients still fighting the virus.

“By infusing that we are providing these proteins that can fight the virus, so hopefully it will decrease the impact the virus has on you as it’s infecting you and you can recover quicker from that,” said Dr. Volz.

Friday was Bolles’ fifth time donating convalescent plasma, which means he’s been able to help a total of 20 Siouxlanders battling the virus, and hopes others in his community will follow suit.

“If you thought about donating, this would be the time to start, there is a greater demand right now, so you know if you are physically able come in and donate, it’s a pretty simple process,” said Bolles.

Click here for information on donating convalescent plasma.