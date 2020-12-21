Siouxlander sets up ‘thank you’ station for postal workers

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – These days, package deliveries are almost a daily occurrence at the

Garrett household.

“I know how these delivery drivers are just working crazy hours to get everything delivered and a lot of times you don’t get appreciated for all the work for having to haul all of these packages.”

That’s why Kelsie Garrett decided to leave out snacks, some drinks and a thank you note.

UPS seasonal driver, Kevin Hurley, said the kind gesture goes a long way.

“It’s just awesome to be recognized and have something, and I usually grab something for the road. Whether it’s an energy drink or some graham crackers… It’s just spreading kindness I guess and we all need it right now especially people that are running around trying to deliver in time for Christmas,” Hurley said.

Garret said her two sons get excited each morning before putting out new treats. She said she hopes their gesture will show how big of an impact some delivery drivers have on their lives now more than ever.

“I know these drivers are essential workers and they’re putting themselves at risk every day delivering packages and you can’t be close to them and shake their hand, so this is a nice way to be able to give back without, you know, the risk of spreading COVID around,” Garret said.