SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City resident is petitioned the Sioux City City Council to change an ordinance that will allow them to open a ‘cat-café’ downtown.

Meghan Thompson, of Sioux City, is asked to amend the definition of Animal Boarding so she can open a coffee shop in which customers can spend time with feline friends.

According to chapter 25.07 of the Municipal Code, animal boarding means any premises where any combination of household pets, totaling four or more animals, six months of age or older, are kept, boarded, or bred for the intention of profit.

According to notes from the City Council, Thompson’s goal was to change the definition of the code so that the Cat Café would not violate the code, but still prohibit animal boarding and breeding downtown.

The notes indicated that the cats would be separate from the coffee shop, and they would be adoptable through Noah’s Hope or the Siouxland Humane Society. Customers would have the option to purchase tickets to spend time with the cats in 30-minute time slots, and Thompson stated there could be anywhere from 15 to 30 cats in the café at a time.

The Sioux City City Council voted on the petition Monday evening. The petition was passed.