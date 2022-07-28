LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxlander recently regained his snakes after they were confiscated.

Sioux City police confiscated Parker Moos’s snakes and mice when a python escaped and slithered onto a neighbor’s driveway while Moos was on vacation.

“It was really more frustrating than anything,” Moos said. “We knew that it was happening when we were in Colorado. We offered to have somebody to come and take them and get them out of town. Unfortunately, the neighbor was pretty riled up.”

With the help of an attorney, he got his snakes back. Moos said the ordinance that took away his pets is unfair and outdated.

Pro-tem Sioux City mayor Dan Moore said the ordinance is necessary.

“We’ll continue in that regard unless it’s put on the agenda,” Moore said. “It can always be put on the city council agenda with the mayor’s approval, but I think we’ll have to decide if there’s a need for that.”

The snakes are currently outside of Sioux City and Moos said he could soon join them.

“If the ordinance can’t change, we’ll definitely be moving out of the city, and it’s not something my wife or I have a problem doing,” Moos said.

Moos said he plans to take precautionary measures in the future to prevent his snakes from escaping.