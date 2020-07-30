Siouxlander receives mysterious seed package in the mail

Iowa department of agriculture said you need to be careful if the same thing happens to you.

(KCAU) – You may have heard about those seed packets, from China, showing-up in mailboxes.

Well, it’s happening here in Siouxland too.

Mellisa Henrick says it was her mother who received the packages of seeds in the mail twice. Both of those packages came from China and the Iowa Department of Agriculture said you need to be careful if the same thing happens to you.

“When we got them on Tuesday it kinda made me a little nervous I was like kinda scared I don’t know cause with the way the world is today like if there is something on them or whatever so we have left them in in the package,” said Henrich.

Melissa Henrich lives with her mom in Winser Nebraska, she was surprised when the seeds arrived, addressed to her mother.

“These are the seeds these ones came the big ones here came in June and then these little ones came Tuesday,” said Henrich.

Iowa secretary of agriculture, Mike Naig, said his office has received more than 200 phone calls about the seeds.

“We’re working with individuals to either have the seeds sent to us or we will pick them up but we are working with folks because we definitely want to see these seeds we are working with USDA and the department of homeland security to find out exactly what is going on,” said Naig.

Naig said from photos he’s received, it appears the packages contain a variety of seeds. He advises the seeds not to be planted or thrown away.

“In a state like Iowa where agriculture is so important and such a part of our economy, we do not want something released into our environment that could be obnoxious weed or an invasive species or that there would be some sort of pathogen on the seeds themselves call us to put them in a bag,” said Naig.

“When my mom first got them she thought oh somebody sent me seeds she didn’t really pay attention to the label. She just thought someone sent her seeds and when we got this one I had gotten the mail and seen this one and like why are we getting a package from China,” said Henrich.

Naig said there is also speculation that these seeds might be a part of a scam too. If you do receive seeds in the mail, that you didn’t order, Naig suggests checking your bank account for any unusual activity.