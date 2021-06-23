Siouxlander ready to showcase steer at Governor’s Charity Steer Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cattle showman rolled into Sioux City once again for the 39th Annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show kickoff party.

The event was held at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Siouxland. The show raises money for the RMHC of Iowa.

Kami Schrunk, a 4-H exhibitor from Woodbury County, has raised a steer that will be shown in the show. She talked about what it means to her to support the charity.

“I hope it helps them for, like, the children at the hospital, helps them stay health and all that stuff,” said Schrunk.

Schrunk’s steer is named Dash and will be showcased at the show.



The Charity Steer Show will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on August 14 at 4:30 p.m.