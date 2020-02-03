Siouxlander opens his doors for his communities’ caucus

For Charles Bromander caucus day isn't just another day on the farm.

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – While many choose bigger locations such as gyms libraries and churches. Since the ’70s the Bromander’s have been caucusing from the comfort of their own home choosing to do things the old fashioned way.

“We’re holding the caucus for the 42nd prescient and also the 43rd prescient at our home my mom did it for years,” said Charles.

Charle’s mom, Adelene held Iowa’s first-ever caucus in her home bearly 5 decades ago.

“I’ve told him it’s his turn! He didn’t mind. Did you Charles?” asked Adelene.

Now it’s Charles’s turn to keep the growing tradition going. Moving the caucus from this small living room to a more spacious shed.

“We had a big crowd close to 60 people packed into the house,” said Charles.

With the Trump era bringing in record numbers to the family’s in-home republican caucus 4 years ago and another high turn out expected again this year. They thought it was time for more room.

“I feel like you probably get more participation from this type of caucus because people know who they are going to and who to expect to see there,” said Charles.

But even with the change in scenery, they plan to keep the homey atmosphere you can’t get at public locations.

“There will be coffee and tea and lemonade and homemade bars and people will bring things to the caucus and even when we have the vote they will sit around and visit and catch up on stuff,” said Charles.

Keeping a close-knit community, even closer on caucus night.

“Sometimes we all get too busy and you only get to see your neighbors at certain happy occasions and this is a good occasion so it brings out a lot of different views and hopefully a lot of different discussions,” said Charles.

“wouldn’t miss it wouldn’t miss it!” said Adelene.

Charles said he plans to continue to hold the caucus at his home for many years to come.