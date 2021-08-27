Siouxlander on the go: Miss Anne meets goal of walking more than 3,000 miles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Walking is a common summer exercise for plenty of folks, but one resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City is achieving some amazing accomplishments.

Anne Monnig loves to walk. You could say that’s an understatement.

“Rain, sleet or snow, Miss Anne is always on the go.”

Since she came to Holy Spirit in 2009, Monnig has always been known as an avid walker. But six years ago, someone helped give her favorite activity a new meaning.

“One of the volunteers, Audrey Cole, she saw me and asked me if I had one of those things that kept track of how far I’ve gone. And I said I didn’t have one, and she went and got me one,” Monnig said.

The first goal was to walk around the campus for 300 miles, or the distance to walk across Iowa.

“And that took from April 29 to May 30,” Monnig said.

Next was a new mission.

“And the next day, I started on a walk across America,” she said.

On August 8, she wrapped up that goal. Walking 3,450 miles over six years. Through the tough times of the pandemic and even surviving COVID-19, Anne kept going.

Teresa Lagge has worked at Holy Spirit for 25 years, caring for dozens of residents. She said she’s never met anyone like Anne.

“Not everyone has the drive she has,” Lagge said.