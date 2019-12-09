Siouxlander Larry Christensen is promoted to Brigadier General

A huge honor that less than 200 people in the military have.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –On Sunday Larry Christensen formally received the second-highest rank in the US Air Force — Brigadier General. A huge honor that less than 200 people in the military have said it’s something he never imagined when he began his career.

“When I started here at the unit I had just graduated from college. Two weeks later I joined the unit so when I first joined I had no idea I would make it to this level,” said Christensen.

Larry Christensen first joined the Airforce in 1986, as a young man.

“There is a lot of opportunity here at the 185th for a northwest Iowa farm boy to grow up in it and have this type of opportunity is huge,” said Christensen.

He grew into his various leadership roles.

“Highly capable officer, immensely calm under pressure, and he has been a role model for all of those around him, including myself even if he doesn’t realize it,” said Major General Edward A. Sauley.

Members of the 185th and dozens of political and military leaders were present at Christensen’s promotion ceremony, showing their support for his new honors.

“If there is anybody I have ever worked with that deserves to be a general officer it’s you so let us make that happen,” said Sauley.

Also in the crowd was Christensen’s family who had the official honors of awarding him with his new title as Brigadier General.

“When you see someone pin on something like this it’s not just my achievement it’s the whole family’s achievement and that’s why we had them up there that’s why I make sure that everybody gets involved,” said Christensen.

Christensen is also taking on the role of the Iowa Air National Guard chief of staff putting him in charge of over 2,000 airmen and the communities they serve.

“Without a strong and healthy community the 185th could not do what they do today,” said Christensen.

With this next step in his career, Christensen will be making the move to Des Moines but will continue to oversee the 185th and other bases in Iowa.