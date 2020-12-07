Siouxlander hopes Christmas decorations inspire others to wear a mask

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – You can see the lights from a mile away on a road with homes few and far between.

Every year, one Siouxland man puts up his Christmas decorations, but this year is a little different.

“I thought I’d do something different this year because of COVID. I wear this mask all day long at Tyson so I figured well, I’ll just put it up on my Santa’s Christmas decorations as masks, too.”

Darrell Mellick of Jackson, Nebraska has worked at Tyson for 48 years. This year, he contracted the virus, beat it, and hopes to encourage others to mask up.

“It was really hard on the family. It was devastating to us because my dad had a stroke last year, and we nearly lost him then, and he also has COPD. So when we got the news we were worried because they were saying the worst could happen,” Tonya Mellick, Darrell’s daughter, said.

Tonya Mellick said her dad’s Christmas decorations are more than a display. But a reminder that they all still have each other this holiday season.

“He’s 70 years old, and he took the time to make sure people get the meaning of the message,” Tonya said.

Darrel spent about five days setting up the display and handmade all the masks for Santa and his helpers.

“My overall goal is to hope people will wear their mask and be safe and have a joyous Christmas so they can spend another one for next year,” Darrell said.

He adds Christmas is his favorite time of the year and if he can do one thing to spread joy and awareness, it makes it all the more special for him.