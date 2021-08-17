Siouxlander from Afghanistan reacts to Taliban takeover

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Though the images of Kabul collapsing to the ground have been difficult for Afghanistan native Khan Abraham to witness, he says it was only a matter of time until the Taliban took over.

“I thought it was going to happen in hours, I’ve studied them and their culture, they were the most corrupted.”

Abraham served in the United States Army working with US and Afghan personnel closely for years.

“I’ve served with the army. I’ve served with the special forces. I’ve served with the US aid in many projects and many organizations.”

He says the US made its first mistake in 2001.

“We are made of tribes. We are a different culture. If they studied the culture in the beginning and they talked to the leader, not the landlord, I promise it would have been done in months, not a year. Twenty years is a long time. There are so many positives [from the U.S. coming to Afghanistan] like building houses, bridges, schools. But there was a lot of negatives, searching houses in the night. They did not understand the Afghan culture. From 2001 from 2020 everyone looked at the U.S. as an invader”

President Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops Monday.

“Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building. It was never supposed to be creating a unified centralized democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been, preventing a terrorist attack on American homeland,”

Though not much right now, Abraham still has hope for the country he grew up in

“There’s still time to stabilize Afghanistan and construct a new government, my advice, talk to the leaders, the tribal leaders, talk to them, establish a government.”