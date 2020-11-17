Siouxlander donates turkeys to those in need ahead of holiday season

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – A northwest Iowa town has been hit hard by COID-19 and that’s why one man is helping bridge the gap this Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been there. I know what it is and so I think that since I’m in a better position now then this is the way to go,” Jim Welden said.

Welden bought 75 turkeys from Maynard’s Food Store.

He teamed up with local business owners, like Angela Price, of ‘Akron Gold and Silver’ to find homes for the 75 turkeys.

“Because of the nature of the businesses, we own we see a lot of people that are marginalized. Right now, that normally they would never be in need for anything. We’re a very self-sufficient community up here in northwest Iowa. But with the virus, there’s a lot of folks who have missed work because they were quarantined or they were sick, so money is a little tighter for them,” Angela Price said.

Price said a local organization usually gives away turkeys this time of year but, because of COVID, it was unable to provide them.

“You can have a job and a turkey will still help you and that’s what it’s all about. And if others can do the same thing in their area then you know, it’s a good thing,” Welden said.