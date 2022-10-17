SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Talking to children about online safety is important but sometimes that can be hard for parents who do not know much about technology.

Siouxland Youth Initiative is teaming up with area school districts and non-profits to offer a series of talks so that families can communicate hard subjects like online safety better. The event, called empowering our youth, invites parents and their teens to come to talk about complex subjects like bullying, online safety, and family communication.

“Just know the warning signs of ‘what does that conversation look like’, what things stand out that make you realize ‘this is dangerous and I need not to go there?’ Another big thing is too is to let these kids know that their parents love them unconditionally and that they can go to them no matter what,” said Stacie Anderson of Siouxland Magazine.

The first of these events will be held at the South Sioux College center on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again at the Sioux City Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland on October 25. The event is free but is encouraged that attendees register before the event.