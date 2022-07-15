SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The next generation of airplane enthusiasts got a chance to see what it’s like to be a pilot someday.

In a first-of-its-kind class, 16 kids learned the basics of ground operations and flying over the last two days.

Friday afternoon, the kids had a chance to go over pre-flight checks and take a Cessna for a spin around the city.

The program hopes to bring more people into the aviation industry.

“There is aviation as an opportunity. There’s a lack of pilots right now in commercial aviation. The airlines are short pilots, the generation that pilots right now are retiring so there’s a lot of opportunities for pilots right now,” said Scott Taylor.

