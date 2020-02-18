Siouxland Youth for Christ will hold Comedy Cafe on March 2

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You probably have heard of a comedy club, but there’s information about a local comedy cafe and how you can get your kids involved.

Karl Van Cura from Siouxland Youth for Christ (YFC), came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about the Comedy Cafe event on March 2.

The event will take place at the Marriott Center, located inside of the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront hotel from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

Comedian John Branyan and YFC come together to present the annual vision night and fundraiser for an evening that will be filled with inspirational comedy and local kids’ stories of transformation.

It is reserved seating only and the proceeds raised from the event will go directly to the local YFC ministry programs for at-risk kids.

For more information, visit Siouxland Youth for Christ website.

