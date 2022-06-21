SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — For those with Parkinson’s Disease, some everyday tasks can be difficult. A local organization has shared ways that may help overcome some of those hurdles.

The YMCA in South Sioux City hosted a watch part of the National Parkinson’s Foundation for local veterans with the condition.

Siouxlanders learned ways to manage the disease in order to live independently, including ways to prevent falls and even drive.

Event coordinators told KCAU 9 that being there for those with Parkinson’s can mean the world to those people.

“If you see someone in the community that has Parkinson’s, just saying hello, helping them out, giving a hand would be very beneficial,” said Dawn Welch.

Welch wants to remind Siouxland they have classes for those with Parkinson’s to help them stay active.