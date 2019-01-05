Siouxland YMCA gets $250,000 upgrade

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) - Siouxland YMCA members may notice a few big changes when they walk in the Norm Watt Senior YMCA in South Sioux City.

The facility has done about $250,000 worth of renovations making the gym like new.

Those changes include new interior paint, countertops, rubberized flooring and exercise equipment.

Associate Executive Director Rhonda Robson said members are responding positively to the changes.

"When I first got here in February, I heard a lot about the building was looking old and that the equipment was old and so they didn't want to be a part of that," said Robson. "But now I think they know we're listening and that we want to make a difference."

The YMCA is a cause-driven non-profit dedicated to impacting the people in Siouxland by building a healthy mind, body and spirit.