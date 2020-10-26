Siouxland workers try to keep warm as temperatures drop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City hit a record low of 18 degrees over the weekend, giving Siouxlanders an early taste of winter.

For some, people being outside during sub-freezing temperatures is part of the job.

“I have an actual warm sweater and I have a warm fuzzy coat. I have a thin sweater sometimes. I recommend having gloves and it actually helps with the mask on. It seems silly but it actually helps having it on. Keeps a little warmth in my body,” said Stone Bru barista Angel Treglia.

She said after about an hour working the drive-thru, she can’t feel her face.

“Every time I open the window, we get a nice cool breeze from the north, so I stay bundled up. We have some gloves that we made too in case it gets a little colder, try to zip and unzip all day, it’s kind of hit or miss with the wind,” Treglia added.

Dave’s Towing is especially busy these days as cars adjust to the drop in temperatures.

“I’m bundled up for it all. I’ve got my gloves, my under armor. I think I’m at three layers,” Nick Swanson, owner of Dave’s Towing, said.

Swanson spends 6 to 8 hours of his shift outdoors and said the cold isn’t something you get used to, but if you’re prepared, it makes the job a little easier.

“Warm and safe is majority of it out here. I mean, we all want to go home at the end of the day with all our digits. So gloves, hat, multiple layers. I mean, I even got cleats for my boots and stuff so I don’t slip and fall on ice,” Swanson added.

Swanson said sometimes he has to take off his gloves while working, which causes his hands to blister.

“It’s only going to get colder and it’s going to get windier so just bundle up is all you can do.” Swanson concluded.

