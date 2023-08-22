CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A northwest Iowa woman has taken home $10,000 from a scratch game.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Kari Sandine of Kingsley won the fifth prize in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” game.

Sandine bought the winning ticket at 4-Way Stop Shop on First Street in Moville and she claimed the prize on Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

A Sioux City woman and a Cherokee man also both won $10,000 playing the same game. The release specified that the crossword game is a $10 ticket that features 46 top prizes of $100,000, 92 prizes of $10,000 and the overall chance of winning is 1 in 3.29.

