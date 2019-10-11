Siouxland woman produces special soap and lotion from goats milk

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the number of dairy goats in the nation have increased by 60 percent over the past decade and one Iowa one is already ahead of the fad.

Shanna Dehoogh visits her Big Red Barn twice a day to milk her four female goats she purchased for a new hobby.

Her goats’ milks is the main ingredient in Big Red Barn Soaps and Lotions, a small business she operates from her home in rural Sheldon, Iowa.

“I started off with the goats. I wanted to experiment with some dairy and I knew that a dairy cow would be too much production for our family,” said Dehoogh.

What began as a hobby quickly evolved in to a purpose.

Shanna found out her products could be used to help people with sensitive skin and skin conditions.

“This kind of gets me in contact with adults but also these adults, they’re looking for something. They’ve got some kind of skin issue going on or their kids or someone else they know needs it or maybe they’re looking for something that isn’t full of chemicals,” said Dehoogh.

She produces lotions, soaps, face masks, lip balms and more with her goats milk and it’s all organically produced on her property and sold through out Siouxland.

“To be able to have a relationships with people and say I know you have a need and I think I can help. I can give them a product they can be proud of and support whatever their issue is and that’s really fun,” said Dehoogh.

This is her second year of producing and selling her products and right now she is producing about 300 bars of soap each week and is getting ready to make even more ahead of the holiday season.