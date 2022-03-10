SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman has started a fundraiser in which the proceeds will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help the Ukrainian nation.

Jacquelyn Brummond is a realtor for United Real Estate Solutions, she also teaches Zumba to the Four Seasons Gym and is a mom to two children.

Brummond posted to the public Facebook group, Siouxland Local Eats, on February 28, asking if there were any Ukrainian-owned restaurants or small businesses that she could support. After finding that there was none, she still felt the need to help in some way.

“I was just up with one of my kids at like 4:00 o’clock in the morning and thought about it,” said Brummond, “I was like, well, maybe this will work, and so I did a little bit of research and I thought, yeah, I’ll try it out.”

Brummond said she did some research and found a simple Ukrainian recipe, and after trying the recipe out she knew she was on to something.

“I looked up a lot of different, like, places that we could donate to and ended up with the International Committee of the Red Cross,” said Brummond, “They seem very transparent with how they spend their money. They won a couple of Nobel Peace Prizes which tells me that they’re really doing big work and I just wanted to bring a lot of people together, you know, in order to make a bigger impact.”

Brummond indicated that the dish she will be making for the orders is a sweet Easter dish called Syrnyk. She said it’s traditionally a dessert but can also be served as a side dish with ham.

“It’s kind of like a less sweet cheesecake and it doesn’t have a crust,” said Brummond, “And you put like fruit syrup on top of it if you’re going to use it as a dessert.”

Brummond posted the details of the fundraiser into the Siouxland Local Eats group, and she said she hasn’t gotten a lot of orders. However, she added that many have reached out to donate without ordering any of the Syrnyk.

“Feel free to reach out if anyone wants to order something,” said Brummond, “You can find that post on Siouxland Local Eats and that’s got all the information. I’d definitely be glad to make more. Otherwise, I just want to thank everybody for the support that we’ve gotten so far.”

Orders options include 6 pieces for $6, or a dozen for $10. A side of fresh strawberry syrup can be added to the order for $1. To place an order, Siouxlanders can find Brummonds Venmo in the comment section of the post.

Brummond said she has never done any kind of fundraising like this before, so she’s unsure if she will do more fundraisers in the future.