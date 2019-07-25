Siouxland woman offers hand-made help for the troops

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) –
A Siouxland woman is helping out troops with her hand-made fashions.
Joan Reuter sews in her spare time and uses that hobby to make items that are then sold.
Reuter donates 50 percent of all proceeds to local organizations that support our troops. She even pays to send care packages overseas herself.
Reuter says making the totes is not about her making money.
“I don’t make any money on this. I do it for the troops because they are out there defending us and anyone who buys a bag is showing support for our troops and that’s why I do it,” said Reuter.
Folks attending this year’s Plymouth County Fair in LeMars have an opportunity to purchase one of Reuter’s bags. She will be selling her totes throughout the fair July 25-28.