HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted officials to a driver who was driving unsafely on Highway 18, west of hull at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Deputies located Brea Tschopp, 37, of Hartley, and when they stopped her, the release stated that she was allegedly under the influence of an unspecified drug with two children also in the vehicle at that time.

The release indicated that Tschopp was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated and two counts of child endangerment.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Drug Recognition Expert and the Iowa Department of Human Services in the investigation.