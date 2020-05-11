Siouxland woman becomes a new mom days before Mother’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mother’s Day is always a special occasion for many Siouxlanders and even more so for new moms.

Leah Reinert is a new mother and she welcomed her daughter, Noelle, into the world at 4:58 p.m. on Friday.

They’re spending some quality time together at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

KCAU 9 spoke with Reinert about her experience of becoming a mother, especially around this special time of year for many moms.

“I face-timed my mother the whole time, so she couldn’t be here physically but at least I had here, had the technology to be able to call her,” said Reinert.

KCAU 9 congratulates the new mom, Leah and wishes her and baby Noelle all the best.

