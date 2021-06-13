Siouxland welcomes first annual pickleball tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States and in Siouxland.

On Saturday, roughly 70 teams of two came out to play in a special tournament at Riverside Park.

Some participants even traveled from Sioux Falls and Omaha to compete.

“We had a 93-year-old playing today, got third place in the senior division. It’s great we’re able to add the opportunity to have people at the age of 15 and the age of 93 to be able to play pickleball in our local area,” said Jonathan Vantuyl.

