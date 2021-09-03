Siouxland welcomes 26 new citizens during naturalization ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 26 people became Siouxland citizens Friday at the Mary Treglia Community House.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court presented the citizenship candidates with their certificates.

Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly K.E. Mahoney administered the Oath of Allegiance via video teleconference.

The new citizens come from nine countries, including Mexico, Haiti and El Salvador among others. Bianca Monterosa said she’s glad to be a full citizen and encourages others to pursue the opportunity.

“Even though right now things can take a little bit longer, anybody can get this done,” Monterosa said. “It’s a big opportunity, so I wish everybody a lot of luck.”

Officials at the event said the new citizens can now take advantage of benefits such as voting, working for the federal government and applying for a passport. U.S. Immigration Services welcomed 625,000 new citizens in the fiscal year of 2020.