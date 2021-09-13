Siouxland weigh station hands out lunches to truckers for appreciation week

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Great West Casualty Company hosted an event for Truck Driver Appreciation Week, where volunteers and company employees were set up at the weigh station off I-29 northbound.

The event had workers handing out bags with food, drinks, and Great West-related items to truck drivers passing by.

The COO of Great West Casualty Company explained why it was important to show truck drivers they are appreciated.

“Everything we get, you know, at the store. The clothes we wear, the cars we drive, the fuel we use, the technology we’ve got, it’s all provided by truckers. 70% of everything we get as American consumers are directly brought to us by them. And so they’re a large part of our quality of life and keeping us safe, and we just want to give them a shoutout and tell them thanks,” said Mandy Graham.

Mandy Graham said the company will have a similar event planned for Friday, September 17 in Salix, Iowa to continue to show their appreciation to the truck drivers in Siouxland and in the United States.