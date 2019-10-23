Siouxland war hero dog passed away Sunday

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.d (KCAU) – Jet Li lived in Siouxland for the past three years but he was much more than your average household pet.

He spent six years as a police K-9 in Indianapolis, assisting in countless drug busts before he was deployed to Iraq with his handler who is now his namesake.

Pan Douangdara, Jet li’s owner, described his unique relationship with Jet Li.

“He was named after my brother and he went through the same command that my brother was at. He was always go, go, go and it was hard to keep up with his stamina at times but he was a great companion,” said Douangdara.

At that time, the dog was known as “Knikker” serving along side Jet Li for two tours in Iraq.

The dog retired from the navy with a new name when his handler was killed in action in 2011.

“Just the sacrifice that he did as a dog, what he did for this country and for this family and while also honoring my brother and what he did and his sacrifice ,” said Douangdara.

It’s why his new owners and others who know his story are working to make sure his service is recognized.

Just a week before he died, Jet Li was a guest of honor at K-9 Veterans Day, receiving a special reward from the project hero organization.

Everyone in Siouxland has an opportunity to help recognize Jet Li for his service this Saturday, at the Jet Li Memorial Dog Park in South Sioux City at 2 p.m.