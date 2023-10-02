SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Siouxlanders got together to walk with a purpose on Sunday.

Nearly 200 people walked on Sunday, Oct. 1 raising over $56,000 to fund the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s Top Team is Team Sioux Center Golf, led by Top Walker Mike Fiddelke, and they raised $15,000.

The other top teams and walkers are:

Team Heritage at Northern Hills, led by Top Walker Brittany Mast, raised over $10,000.

Team Tulip, led by Top Walker Sharon Foughty, raised over $4,400 in memory of Sharon’s husband Tom, who lived with the disease for 10 years.

Team Thomas R. Targonski/Edward Jones/Sioux City, led by Jennifer Sparr, raised over $4,000.

Fundraising will be continuing through the end of the year. Click here to donate.