SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People put on their tennis shoes Sunday for the 16th annual Siouxland Walk to Defeat ALS.

This was the first walk to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 150 people came out to participate.

This year, more than $21,000 were raised, exceeding the $20,000 goal. That money goes toward programs and services that the ALS Association provides, along with equipment, loan programs, quality of life grants, and communication devices.

“ALS is also a very expensive disease. It’s estimated that it costs over $250,000 a year to live with ALS so the services we provide like quality of life grants help with the costs associated with ALS,” Cassidy Gomez with the ALS Association said.

About 250 people live with ALS in Iowa, including Mike Jordan who says these fundraisers are crucial to help his quality of life.

“I can’t stand on my own,” Jordan said. “I can’t walk on my own. So that means everything that you can do like brushing your teeth, shaving, taking a shower, I need an aide for every bit of that and so everything adds up.”

There were nine different teams participating at Sunday’s walk, and Jordan’s team raised $7,000 for the ALS Association.