SIOUX CITY, Iowa (LCAU) — Today the Siouxland Community Health Center Foundation hosted its first annual marathon challenge in honor of World Diabetes Day.

The marathon had teams of four from Siouxland businesses walk one mile on a track inside the Tyson Event Center to help bring awareness to diabetes and keep the community active.

One of the participants, Andrea Buckley, said she gets to help a great cause and can also get her daily exercise in.

“It gets me motivated where I should workout over the lunch hour. I don’t always, so this was a good reminder to do that,” said Buckley

Many of our team members at KCAU participated and the marathon entry fees for the event helped the community health center’s diabetes education fund.