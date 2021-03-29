Siouxland Vietnam vets gather for annual ceremony

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Dozens of veterans and their families braved the winds Monday for the Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony at the South Sioux City Drive-In Theatre, and local veterans said they’re glad to see more events make a comeback in the wake of COVID-19.

“Beautiful weather for March, we’ll take it,” said Post Commander John Ludwick.

Veterans took part in a special socially-distanced ceremony honoring those who fought in Vietnam.

“We think we found a perfect spot that’s going to allow us to have people come in, they’ll be delivered meals in their car, they’ll hear a program that’s short,” said Pam Miller. “But they’ll be able to listen to it on their radio, tuning in to a certain station.”

“We’ll have a veterans prayer, and we will march up, fire the volleys, play taps, and then retire,” explained Ludwick.

Siouxland Freedom Park started an annual observance honoring Vietnam War vets four years ago.

“We’re here to honor those who’ve given much for us,” said Miller.

Folks who attended Monday’s ceremony say they’re looking forward to a full return to normal next year.

“Next year, the interpretive center should be finished, so that would make it even better, we’ll have it inside in case of inclement weather,” said Ludwick.

“We didn’t have it last year because of COVID. Next year, if the word gets out a little better, I think we’ll have a better showing,” said Commander Tom Menard of the VFW Post 10753.

Miller said she’s happy for the time those who came out got to spend together for the ceremony.

“It’s great to be able to do this this year. Obviously, we’re being very careful and cautious as we should, and I think people are very appreciative of having the opportunity to come together,” said Miller.