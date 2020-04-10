Siouxland veterans, military families pick up groceries at drive-thru food pantry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food pantries and organizations are providing much-needing support to people during these trying times, including to military families and veterans.

Siouxland military families and veterans were able to pick up groceries at a drive-thru food pantry at Support Siouxland Soldier’s office Thursday.

That organization, along with Project for Patriots and the Kind World Foundation partnered with the Food Bank of Siouxland to provide more than 100,000 pounds of food for community members who are struggling due to pandemic.

“People don’t realize how many veterans there are in Sioux City and how many current active members. All branches of the military are represented. They were all here tonight. We saw all the stickers of all the different branches, so it was kind of nice to see. And with everything going on right now, drills being cancelled and people being off of work, we were really happy to be able to give back to that many families.” said Rachael Chappel with Support Siouxland Soldiers.

Officials said that 150 families received groceries at Thursday’s event. There will be another distribution event on Wednesday, April 29 from 6 to 7 p.m.