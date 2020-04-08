Siouxland veterans and military families invited to free grocery distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Free Groceries to Siouxland military families and veterans in need on the National Day of the Military Child will be provided starting Thursday in Sioux City.

The grocery giveaway comes as a collaborative effort between Projects for Patriots, Kind World Foundation, Food Bank of Siouxland and Support Siouxland Soldiers.

Through the partnership, Projects for Patriots, the Kind World Foundation, the Food Bank of Siouxland and Support Siouxland Soldiers will team up to provide over 110,000 lbs. of groceries, which will be distributed to Siouxland veterans and military families over the coming months.

Breezy Struthers Drake, board member and co-founder of Partners for Patriots said, it’s imperative local organizations team up during this difficult time.

“Let’s step up together to relieve some of the burdens of feeding oneself and their families during these trying times where we are facing so many unknowns,” Drake said.

Siouxland veterans and military families are invited to attend monthly grocery distributions.

Upcoming distributions will be at Support Siouxland Soldiers, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Ste 102 and are scheduled for:

Thursday, April 9 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Sarah Petersen, Family Assistant Specialist and founder of Support Siouxland Soldiers said they are “Grateful for the partnership of these organizations working together to support our Military families while celebrating the National Day of the Military Child and honoring our nation’s youngest heroes as they too serve and sacrifice.”

During Thursday’s drive-thru grocery distribution event, Projects for Patriots will host a live check presentation to the Food Bank of Siouxland that will be designated for Support Siouxland Soldiers and matched by the Kind World Foundation.

The check presentation will be streamed live on Facebook on the National Day of the Military Child.

