Siouxland veteran presented with new wheelchair

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A donation is going to help a Siouxland veteran get around much more easily from now on.

Vietnam veteran John Crichton was given an electric wheelchair Wednesday at the American Legion Post 662 in Sergeant Bluff. The chair was donated by the family of Richard Chicoine, a Korean war veteran who recently passed away and wanted a way to help another veteran who could benefit from the wheelchair.

And now knowing that another veteran can use it just as much as dad needed it just warms my heart.” says donator Rebecca Twohig.



“I appreciate these people donating this chair to me. There’s just no words to really tell, it’s just great. I can get around now more better and it’s comfortable. It’s just amazing.” says Veteran John Crichton.

Crichton said that the new chair will help him around the house and is ready to get out and give it a test run.