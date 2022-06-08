CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — One Siouxland veteran got one of the best gifts that you could ask for on your birthday.

Lawrence Konrady celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday evening in Cherokee amongst friends and family.

Konrady served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

The party was held at Autumn Park Apartments with a special surprise for Lawrence, a niece of his that he hasn’t seen in 50 years stopped by.

She droves from Ames to help him celebrate this big milestone. She told KCAU 9 that it took them a minute or two to remember each other.

“Well, he didn’t recognize me of course, I didn’t recognize him either but it’s just wonderful being here and what’s really been special is seeing how many friends Lawrence has in this community. It seems like everybody here just thinks the world of him, ” said Ruth Wiedemeier.

Lawrence said he does keep busy still as he helps out with a garden at the apartment complex planting tomatoes and cucumbers. He said he’s also like to thank the staff for everything they do.