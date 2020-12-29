Siouxland vet copes with PTSD, fireworks ahead of New Year’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The misuse of fireworks during the holidays are once again being reviewed by the Sioux City City Council.

“What I have a problem with is fire crackers,” Marine Corps Veteran Steve Hanner said.

Post-traumatic stress is what some veterans say make it difficult for them to celebrate holidays involving fireworks.

“Because of the popping. And when you get enough of that it brings back the popping of gun fire. Then I have flashbacks on Vietnam and other places you don’t want to know about,” Hanner said.

He said it’s easier to deal with fireworks when he knows they’re coming unlike days before and after a holiday when the unexpected blasts are troubling.

In Sioux City, fireworks are allowed from 1 p.m. New Years Eve until 12:30 a.m. New Years Day.

“We have to define it and refine it and narrow that time period when that window’s open when fireworks are being discharged so that those that are in need and need to take care of themselves they have an opportunity to do that. It’s not over a five, six, seven week span of fireworks going off at different hours of the day and night,” Sioux city Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Moore, said.

Moore said he wants to see more public service messaging regarding fireworks.

He’s adds its another way to protect people suffering from PTSD and even animals troubled by fireworks.

“You don’t want to be around when I start having those flashbacks. I get very mean, belligerent and violent. I can’t really control it and I’ll hurt somebody and i don’t want to,” Hanner said.

If passed a new citywide ordinance would fine property owners and hold them liable for illegally discharging fireworks.

Even if the measure doesn’t get approval Moore said he hopes people get to know their neighbors better. He adds it’s another way to better understand why some are so fearful of times like NYE.