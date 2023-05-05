According to a newly released report, the national unemployment rate is 3.4 percent

Meanwhile, the three Siouxland states unemployment numbers are basically unchanged.

According to the U.S. Bureau of labor statistics, Iowa’s unemployment rate in March was 2.8 percent. In February, it was 2.9 percent. Unemployment in Nebraska for the month of March was 2.1 percent. It was 2.3 percent in the previous month the unemployment rate in south dakota for March is 1.9. The unemployment rate was 2.1 percent in February.