SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With 2023 coming to a close, states are hoping for no more traffic fatalities.

Iowa reached a grim milestone with the Iowa DOT reporting 364 traffic deaths so far this year. The death total was 332 in 2022.

South Dakota’s DOT also reported a slight increase in traffic fatalities this year at 138 compared to last year’s death total of 135.

Nebraska is the only state in Siouxland that saw a decrease. As of December 22, there were a total of 224 traffic deaths in 2023 while there were 241 fatalities in 2022.