Siouxland trap team plant seeds on Earth Day

On earth day most people spend time helping out mother nature and despite COVID-19 two groups are working together to safely make an impact.

ELK POINT, SD (KCAU) –On Earth Day, most people spend time helping out Mother Nature. Despite COVID-19, two groups are working together to safely make an impact.

“It’s nice to be outside and doing something instead of staying inside,” said Byington.

Ian Byington said he felt good getting out of the house to help the planet Wednesday morning.

“We’re planting seeds to create some crop cover and just help the soil stay in place so it doesn’t get blown around get the wildlife some landscape to work with and live in,” said Byington.

Byington was joined by other members of the Dakota Valley trap team and the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks working together while social distancing.

“We are practicing safe distancing. We are staying 10 feet apart. A parent is with the students and they stay with their student-athlete for the trap team. And we are making sure we don’t come too close in contact so we can stop the spread,” said Dan Lederman, the coach for the trap team.

Together, they dropped thousands of seeds donated by Siouxland Grass and Forage, helping Mother Nature while staying active.

“Because of COVID-19, our trap team had to cancel our competitions this year, but we wanted to stay active as a team. And when I saw the opportunity for us to be able to help out on Earth Day and raise some awareness about cover crop, I knew it was a good idea to bring out kids here and have a good time,” said Lederman.

“I can’t say there is much to do, but this is something. It’s good. I like to be outdoors and I like to be helping so that’s something,” said Byington.