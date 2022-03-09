SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland will have its first Spanish/bilingual theater program called “El Projecto Dramatico Del Teatro,” starting in late March.

The New Stage Players announced the launch of the new theater program on Monday, and it is set to have its first meeting on March 20.

According to the release, participants will meet on the first and third Sunday of each month at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center in South Sioux City.

The meeting will be at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the program is free of charge to all participants.

The release indicated that the program will feature bilingual acting classes, games, and theater charades. The goal of the program is to produce a Spanish language musical in the Spring of 2023.