SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland will be hosting its 19th annual sleep-out to bring awareness and support to the homeless in the community.

This event is an opportunity to raise awareness and funds in the community to support area agencies working to end homelessness.

The event will be held on Friday, November 3 at Cone Park in Sioux City. The gates will open at 3 p.m. with most activities starting at 5 p.m. Some activities include the Shelter Contest, Chopped in the Street Cooking Contest, a silent auction, a raffle, a soup line, and live music.

Seven agencies have partnered for this event including the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, The Gospel Mission, Hope Street of Siouxland, SafePlace, the Warming Shelter, and the Mental Health Association of Siouxland. All the funds raised will stay in Siouxland.

For more information call 712-255-1691 or visit the website, here.