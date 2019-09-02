Siouxland to assist in hurricane clean-up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many communities across the country now lending a helping hand as Dorian moves closer to the east coast. Even some from right here in Siouxland.

Early Sunday morning, volunteers with the Red Cross in Sioux City loaded their emergency response vehicle and said goodbye as they begin their journey south. The volunteers will be distributing food and water in disaster areas for the coming weeks. When asked why they’re going, they said they’re just returning the favor.

“Here in our 2011 flood, here in Sioux City, I meet some of the same people that I’ve meet out on the other response and it’s rewarding both personally and I think for the community to see people that care for them,” said Stephen Wendel, a Red Cross volunteer.

Today they’ll make their way to the Alabama staging area. Then they will be sent into the disaster zone for at least two weeks.